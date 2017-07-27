Friday, 28 July 2017

Pfizer extends financial centre and hires employees

27 July 2017

Pfizer is extending its centre of shared services in the Czech Republic. The centre will likely be expanded by 40 new employees from current 135 at the beginning of 2018. The pharmaceutical company is interested particularly in people with an economic education and knowledge of more languages. The company opened its Prague-based financial centre in 2014. It invested over CZK 180m in the centre providing support for branches in 13 countries

