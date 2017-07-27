Pfizer extends financial centre and hires employees
Pfizer is extending its centre of shared services in the Czech Republic. The centre will likely be expanded by 40 new employees from current 135 at the beginning of 2018. The pharmaceutical company is interested particularly in people with an economic education and knowledge of more languages. The company opened its Prague-based financial centre in 2014. It invested over CZK 180m in the centre providing support for branches in 13 countries
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #32 Monday July 24th (Žižkov)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #32 (24.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.