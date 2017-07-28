Saturday, 29 July 2017

Škoda Auto’s operating profit grows to EUR 860m in H1

CIA News |
28 July 2017

Czech automaker ŠKODA AUTO recorded an operating profit in the amount of EUR 860m in the first half of 2017. This represents a growth by 25.5% y/y. Revenues from sales increased from EUR 7.11bn to EUR 8.72bn. Global deliveries of cars grew 2.8% to 585,013 units. Sales of vehicles increased from 431,000 to 501,000. In terms of the demand, the best results were recorded for the model Kodiaq followed by models Fabia, Rapid and Superb. According to information provided by concern Volkswagen, its operating profit increased from EUR 7.5bn to EUR 8.9bn and revenues from sales increased 7.3% to EUR 116bn.

Source: www.cianews.cz