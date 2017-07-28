Škoda Auto’s operating profit grows to EUR 860m in H1
Czech automaker ŠKODA AUTO recorded an operating profit in the amount of EUR 860m in the first half of 2017. This represents a growth by 25.5% y/y. Revenues from sales increased from EUR 7.11bn to EUR 8.72bn. Global deliveries of cars grew 2.8% to 585,013 units. Sales of vehicles increased from 431,000 to 501,000. In terms of the demand, the best results were recorded for the model Kodiaq followed by models Fabia, Rapid and Superb. According to information provided by concern Volkswagen, its operating profit increased from EUR 7.5bn to EUR 8.9bn and revenues from sales increased 7.3% to EUR 116bn.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #32 Monday July 24th (Žižkov)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #32 (24.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.