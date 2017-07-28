Saturday, 29 July 2017

AutoSAP: Vehicle production in ČR up to 775,001 in H1 2017

28 July 2017

Road vehicle production (motor and trailer) totalled 775,001 in the Czech Republic in H1 2017, up 5.1% y/y. Of the total, passenger car production amounted to 756,468 vehicles (up 5.1%). Totally 59,196 passenger cars were sold in the Czech Republic, while 698,982 were exported. This stems from the statistics of the Automotive Industry Association (AutoSAP). Domestic car sales soared 8.8% and export 4.7%. AutoSAP’s president Bohdan Wojnar says that the results indicate that Czech automotive industry continues to grow at a solid pace and is driving the Czech economy, despite problems with lack of labour force. He has added that he anticipates good development also in H2 2017, given the demand from key markets.

