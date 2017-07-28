Czech tourist dies in Egypt two weeks after stabbing attack
Prague, July 27 (CTK) - A Czech woman, who was seriously wounded by a young Egyptian man who attacked tourists with a knife on a beach in Hurghada two weeks ago, died in a Cairo hospital last night, Czech Health Minister Miloslav Ludvik wrote on Twitter today, expressing his condolences to her family.
As the woman's health condition markedly worsened on Monday, a Czech medical team arrived in the hospital. The team confirmed the multi-organ failure diagnosis made by the Egyptian doctors.
Czech diplomats announced on Wednesday that the woman was clinically dead. "Unfortunately, medicine is not all-powerful," Ludvik tweeted on the same day.
In the stabbing attack in the Hurghada resort on the Red Sea coast on July 14, two female tourists, both from Germany, were killed and four other injured, including the Czech woman, aged 36, who suffered leg and back injuries.
The Czech Republic sent Egypt a diplomatic note, requiring a prompt explanation of the circumstances of the attack.
Czech diplomats are to arrange the repatriation of the woman's body. A forensic expert is to decide whether an autopsy is to be performed in Egypt.
The woman's relatives, who previously arrived in Cairo to support her, returned home on the military plane on Wednesday. The family has wished that no further information on the tragic death be released to the public, Czech authorities said.
