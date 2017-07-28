Egypt must announce attack's circumstances, Czech ForMin says
Prague, July 27 (CTK) - Egypt must say what exactly happened in an attack on a beach in the Hurghada resort two weeks ago which claimed the life of a Czech woman among other victims, Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said today in connection with her death in a Cairo hospital during the night.
He said Egypt should also consider compensating the woman's family in the Czech Republic.
Zaoralek may speak to his Egyptian counterpart still today.
A young Egyptian man killed two German women and stabbed several other women in the attack on July 14.
A court doctor left for the Cairo hospital. He will decide on whether an autopsy will be made in Egypt.
The Czech Foreign Ministry has sent a note to Egypt on Wednesday due to lacking details of the attack.
"We insist on that we need to know what really happened on the beach," Zaoralek said today.
He said Egypt should announce whether this was an isolated act, or a coordinated and prepared attack.
"We need to know whether this was a terrorist attack and what its background was," Zaoralek said.
The Czech woman's treatment was developing favourably, but she was diagnosed with a multi-organ failure on Monday and on Wednesday, Czech diplomats announced that she is clinically dead.
Germany is seeking similar information and the Czech Republic coordinates its steps with it, Zaoralek said.
Egypt should consider a form of compensation.
"The situation is exceptional and that is why we have started negotiating with the Egyptian side because it would be strange to tell the family that they should turn to court in a civilian dispute," Zaoralek said.
Zaoralek offered his condolences to the dead woman's family.
