Khodorkovsky, Maldivian ex-president to join Forum 2000 meeting
Prague, July 27 (CTK) - Russian businessman and opposition politician Mikhail Khodorkovsky and former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed are to be among the participants in the 21st Forum 2000 conference that will be held in Prague in October, the organisers have told CTK.
Earlier this month, the organiser announced that former Austrian president Heinz Fischer, Monaco Prince Albert II, Saudi Arabian human rights activist Manal Al-Sharif and British philosopher Roger Scruton will participate in the three-day conference.
The main part of the programme Strengthening Democracy in Uncertain Times is to take place at Zofin Palace and the Goethe Institute in Prague's centre. Within the annual conference that opens on October 8, debates and speeches will also be organised in other Czech cities.
In a press release, the organisers write that the conference is to deal not only with threats posed by authoritarian regimes in the current Russia, China and Venezuela, but mainly also with the alarming weakening of democracy from inside the free world.
The conference is open to the public and no fees are paid, but those who want to attend it need to get registered in advance.
Forum 2000 was founded in 1997 by Czech president Vaclav Havel, writer Elie Wiesel and Japanese philanthropist Yohei Sasakawa in order to create space for various personalities to comment on the challenges of the third millennium. Last year, the Tibetan Dalai Lama was among the participants.
kva/dr/rtj
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #32 Monday July 24th (Žižkov)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #32 (24.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.