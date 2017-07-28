Saturday, 29 July 2017

Summary: Leasing firms expand financing options

CIA News |
28 July 2017

LeasePlan ČR newly offers the FlexiPlan product, allowing clients to rent vehicles just for a few months, e.g. for seasonal and/or one-off work. The LeasePlan Go product is designed for small and medium enterprises. ČSOB Leasing will focus in H2 2017 improving the Autopůjčka Plus product, consisting of vehicle financing with accompanying services, e.g. insurance. The product may be ordered at ČSOB and ČSOB Leasing branches, online or from a car dealer. Erste Leasing will prepare, together with its suppliers, advantageous financing with Czech and EU subsidies and other promotional alternatives for covering costs related to exhibitions, such as Země Živitelka. This stems from a survey by ČIANEWS.

Source: www.cianews.cz