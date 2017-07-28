U.S. military convoys returning from exercise across ČR
Prague, July 27 (CTK) - Six convoys with a maximum of 300 U.S. soldiers will be crossing the Czech Republic from today until Monday on their way back from the Saber Guardian 2017 exercise in Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania, the Czech military general staff announced today.
They will enter the Czech Republic at Breclav, south Moravia, and will continue along the motorways from Brno to Prague and Plzen, west Bohemia, and enter Germany at the Rozvadov border crossing.
The first convoy is to arrive in Czech territory at around 17:00 CEST today.
"Six streams of logistic equipment (up to 20 vehicles and up to 50 soldiers each time) will cross the country," the general staff said.
The convoys will be accompanied by vehicles of the Czech military and state police.
The soldiers will stay overnight at the garrison in Rancirov, south Moravia.
"No skill examples are planned during the transfer," the staff added.
The American soldiers also crossed the Czech Republic on their way to the exercise. Some 1600 U.S. soldiers in about 450 vehicles crossed the country in two waves at the end of May and early June and at the end of June and early July. A part of the units are returning from the exercise, in which a total of 25,000 people participated, by rail outside the Czech Republic.
Several similar convoys crossed the Czech Republic in the past two years. Mainly the first one attracted attention. It was criticised by many NATO opponents, but thousands of people eventually welcomed the U.S. soldiers during their passage of the Czech Republic and during their stop-overs.
