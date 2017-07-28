Wolf in Czech zoo wounds small girl approaching enclosure
Olomouc, North Moravia, July 26 (CTK) - A wolf wounded a three-year-old girl approaching its enclosure in the Olomouc zoo earlier this month, snatching at her through the railing and biting her in the knee, the zoo's spokeswoman Karla Breckova has told CTK, adding that the accident was not the zoo's fault.
The police are checking the circumstances of the accident and looking for eyewitnesses.
The wolf bit the girl on Sunday, July 16. Rescuers intervened, treated the girl on the spot and transferred her to hospital.
The regional rescue service's spokesman, Zdenek Hosak, said the wolf put its head through the electric railing and caused an open wound to the girl.
Breckova said the visitors with the girl breached the safety distance set for people to approach dangerous animals' enclosures, in spite of warning signs installed all around.
"The wolf could protrude maximally one jaw through the railing, it could not get further. As a result, it did not bite the girl but only torn off her [knee] skin," Breckova said.
