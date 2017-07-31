ČAP: Insurance market up 3.6% in H1 2017
The insurance market in the Czech Republic grew 3.6% y/y in H1 2017. Insurance premium billing grew to CZK 62.91bn. Contracts increased by 2.6% to 27.34 million. This stems from the statistics of the Czech Association of Insurers (ČAP). Non-life insurance grew 5.9% to CZK 41.12bn in premium billing. Most rapid growth was registered in the accident insurance segment (up 8.9% to CZK 9.20bn). Business insurance soared 5.3% to CZK 10.01bn. Contracts increased by 4.3% to 21.93bn. Life insurance billing dropped 0.5% to CZK 21.78bn. The no. of contracts dropped 3.6% to 5.41 million.
