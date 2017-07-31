Monday, 31 July 2017

AGEL adds Levice Hospital to portfolio

CIA News |
31 July 2017

AGEL has expanded its presence in Slovakia in July 2017. Nitra Region deputies have approved the group’s entry into Levice Hospital with Policlinic as part of a 20-year rental. AGEL Plans to launch a new investment program. The regional deputies have also approved the prolongation of the rental agreement for Komárno General Hospital. In the next 20 years, AGEL will focus in Komárno on the reconstruction of the internal medicine pavilion, building the central reception and building a complex multiregional oncology centre.