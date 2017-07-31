Monday, 31 July 2017

O2 ČR's earnings up 1.4% to CZK 18.48bn

CIA News |
31 July 2017

O2 Czech Republic reported consolidated revenues of CZK 18.48bn for H1 2017, up 1.4% y/y. The results were driven primarily by higher revenues from O2 TV, mobile data and Slovak business.

EBITDA soared 0.8% to CZK 5.09bn. Net profit totalled CZK 2.63bn (up 3.6%). Mobile customer base in the Czech Republic reached 4.90 million (up 0.1%) and ARPU totalled CZK 290 (up 1.5%). The company plans to intensify investments into its own mobile network in Slovakia in H2 2017, says board of directors chairman and CEO Tomáš Budník.

The goal is to reduce dependence on national roaming and improve future profitability. O2 CR’s CFO Tomáš Kouřil has stated that the group has prolonged the option to use the O2 trademark by three years until January 2022. O2 CR will remain a member of Telefónica’s partnership program, which will request a prepayment of ca. CZK 900m later in 2017.