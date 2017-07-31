Thousands join illegal techno party near Prague
Osecek, Central Bohemia, July 29 (CTK) - More than 5000 people take part in an illegal techno party in Osecek, even though the police called on the participants to leave the place and turn off the loud music, Michaela Richterova, spokeswoman for the regional police, told CTK on Saturday.
She said the police are to repeat their call, but they do not plan any violent intervention.
According to the police, about 600 vehicles of the participants are parked in the field in Osecek, about 40 kilometers east of Prague.
Richterova said the event is likely to last at least until Sunday because many participants are under the influence of alcohol and drugs and they cannot drive away.
Around noon, the police closed all access roads to the place, including dirt roads. They do not allow vehicles in the area, but let them leave it without any problems. However, people walked through the forest to join the party.
Most of the participants did not obey the police call and they stay in the field in which they started the rave. Several sound systems are playing loud music. People drink alcohol, dance and smoke marijuana.
Dozens of police monitor the event, including members from elite squads.
