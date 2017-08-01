Czech cafes sell tap water to aid Haiti
Olomouc, North Moravia, July 31 (CTK) - Two dozen Czech cafes and restaurants have joined a campaign in aid of Haitians within which they will sell tap water for whatever price their clients pay in August, Karolina Opatrilova, spokeswoman for the organising Olomouc Archdiocese Caritas (ACHO), told CTK on Monday.
Cafes and restaurants from several towns from the Olomouc and Pardubice regions take part in the fundraising project. The profits will be used for medical care of people living in a remote area in Haiti, Baie de Henne, Opatrilova said.
The ACHO has been providing aid in Haiti, which is one of the poorest countries in the world, for 12 years and the tap water project is organised for the third time.
In the past two years, over 600 Haitians, especially children, without access to medical care were examined by a doctor thanks to the tap water project, said Klara Loffelmannova, who coordinates the projects in Haiti.
She said more than 400 health problems were revealed during the medical checks in Baie de Henne and Petit Anse only last year and could be dealt with.
This year, a part of the campaign will be an exhibition of photos of everyday life in Haiti presented in some Olomouc cafes and restaurants participating in the project.
Loffelmannova is to fly to Haiti in September and organise further medical examinations.
In autumn, ACHO is to send humanitarian aid to Haiti, which also wants to provide equipment for a sewing room that would start making obligatory school uniforms for children.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #33 Monday July 31st (Vinohrady)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #33 (31.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.