Czech cafes sell tap water to aid Haiti

1 August 2017

Olomouc, North Moravia, July 31 (CTK) - Two dozen Czech cafes and restaurants have joined a campaign in aid of Haitians within which they will sell tap water for whatever price their clients pay in August, Karolina Opatrilova, spokeswoman for the organising Olomouc Archdiocese Caritas (ACHO), told CTK on Monday.

Cafes and restaurants from several towns from the Olomouc and Pardubice regions take part in the fundraising project. The profits will be used for medical care of people living in a remote area in Haiti, Baie de Henne, Opatrilova said.

The ACHO has been providing aid in Haiti, which is one of the poorest countries in the world, for 12 years and the tap water project is organised for the third time.

In the past two years, over 600 Haitians, especially children, without access to medical care were examined by a doctor thanks to the tap water project, said Klara Loffelmannova, who coordinates the projects in Haiti.

She said more than 400 health problems were revealed during the medical checks in Baie de Henne and Petit Anse only last year and could be dealt with.

This year, a part of the campaign will be an exhibition of photos of everyday life in Haiti presented in some Olomouc cafes and restaurants participating in the project.

Loffelmannova is to fly to Haiti in September and organise further medical examinations.

In autumn, ACHO is to send humanitarian aid to Haiti, which also wants to provide equipment for a sewing room that would start making obligatory school uniforms for children.

