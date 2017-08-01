Panattoni is building a centre for DHL reaching 30,000 square metres
The industrial developer Panattoni Europe is building a new distribution centre in Cheb for DHL Supply Chain. In the building of 30,000 square metres, up to 200 people will find work. The goods of a cosmetics producer and distributor will be stored there. The investor will probably launch it into operation at the beginning of the year 2018. The building will be owned and let out by the Czech investment group Accolade, with which Panattoni Europe has been cooperating in the long term. DHL has so far been using a hall of 15,000 square metres in Panattoni Park Cheb. CEO Accolade Milan Kratina said that the value of the DHL building will reach approximately CZK 800m after the completion of expansion. Panattoni Europe has informed about this.
