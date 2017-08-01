Tuesday, 1 August 2017

Poll: Czech drivers are main risk of road traffic safety

ČTK |
1 August 2017

Prague, July 31 (CTK) - The behaviour of Czech drivers themselves is the main risk of road traffic safety, with the "idiot behind the driving wheel holding a cell phone" causing the biggest anxiety, according to a poll conducted by the STEM/MARK and released on Monday.

Objective circumstances drivers cannot influence such as weather, the state of the roads and billboards along the roads are much smaller threats.

Drivers' personal qualities and behaviour are the main, spontaneously mentioned risk of road safety.

Lack of attention is cited as the main threat by one-third of those polled and mobile phone use while driving by one-fourth.

Each sixth driver spontaneously mentioned rude behaviour and drink driving as the main threats.

When asked to make a selection from a list of risks for road safety, respondents mentioned most often drink driving.

"This is undoubtedly connected with a long-lasting campaign against the threat and a high number of real accidents," Pavel Simonik, from STEM/MARK, said.

Drink driving is followed by drivers' aggressiveness and lack of attention.

The poll was conducted on a sample of 512 drivers between 18 and 59 between July 10 and 14.

