Strojírny ZKL expects an increase of revenues to CZK 1.16bn in 2017
The ZKL engineering corporation expects a year-on-year increase of revenues by 8 % for the year 2017 to CZK 1.16bn. The increase will probably mainly be due to higher supplies of bearings for wind power plants and roller bearings for the railroads.
The profit will probably increase to CZK 27m. General manager Jiří Prášil said that lower profit in the year 2016 compared to the outlook on the year 2017 was mainly due to the lowering of production in 2Q and 3Q due to the need of reducing the inventory of finished product in the warehouse by approximately CZK 80m.
In the year 2017, similar arrangements will probably not be necessary. Investments of the corporation are mainly directed into the project of wind power plants of European producers.
ZKL is planning on investing a total of CZK 114m in the project, out of which more than CZK 55m in the year 2017.
What's Up Prague #33 Monday July 31st (Vinohrady)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #33 (31.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
