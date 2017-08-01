Zeman to take leave in mid-August
Prague, July 31 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman will take a week of his holiday in mid-August which he will spend at the presidential summer house in Lany, central Bohemia, spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told journalists on Monday.
Zeman's holiday will start on August 14 and last until August 18, Ovcacek said, adding that Zeman would be still at the Lany manor where he might deal with administrative affairs.
Zeman started the first part of his holiday this year at the end of June and beginning of July after a working visit to the Vysocina Region. As usual, he spent his leisure at his cottage there.
After the summer, Zeman will have a rich programme. In September, he is to attend a United Nations General Assembly in New York.
During his visit to the USA, he is to receive awards from Jewish organisations.
On October 10, Zeman is to deliver a speech before the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly in Strasbourg.
In autumn, Zeman is to pay a visit to Moscow, to which he was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
