Body of Czech woman killed in Egypt airlifted home
Prague, Aug 1 (CTK) - The dead body of a Czech tourist murdered in Egypt in mid-July was airlifted home today, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Michaela Lagronova has told journalists.
Last week, the 36-year-old woman succumbed to the consequences of the stabbing injuries she suffered during a knife attack on female tourists on a beach in Hurghada, an Egyptian seaside resort, in mid-July.
Later today, Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek will meet her family.
The Czech Foreign Ministry has asked Egypt to investigate the attack, to send a report on autopsy to it and to provide compensation to the woman's family.
The case will be dealt with by the National Organised Crime Centre (NCOZ) and another autopsy may be made.
On July 14, a young man at first stabbed to death two German female tourists and seriously injured another two holiday-makers in a hotel in Hurghada.
Then he swam to a neighbouring beach where he wounded at least another two persons, including the Czech woman who died in a hospital in Cairo on Thursday.
The assailant is suspected of being a follower of Islamic State.
