Thursday, 3 August 2017

FinMin: State budget shows surplus totalling CZK 25bn as of end of July

CIA News |
2 August 2017

Czech state budget income totalled CZK 737.3bn as of July 31, 2017, while expenditures reached CZK 712.3bn. The budget surplus thus totalled CZK 25bn in the period. According to information published by the Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic (FinMin), the result was impacted by money received from EU and financial mechanisms, which fell CZK 76.7bn in the first seven months of 2017. A high comparable base of the year 2016 was influenced by relatively high volume of money from EU related with expenditures pre-financed from the state budget in previous years.

Source: www.cianews.cz