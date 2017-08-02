MfD: Realists want to reinstate conscription
Prague, Aug 1 (CTK) - The extra-parliamentary Realists want to reintroduce the national service and they have rich sponsors, thanks to whom they also have the so far most visible campaign before the October Czech general election, daily Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD) writes today.
The billboards and advertisements with unusual slogans "For Mum" and "For Dad" could not pass unnoticed in the past weeks, MfD writes.
The Realists are denying all the arguments saying how a Czech party can succeed. They are deadly serious and keep saying that they will do everything differently.
How many people can be attracted by a party which wants to reinstate the draft? MfD asks.
However, the party's leader, Petr Robejsek, advocates the three-month compulsory military training (voluntary for woman), which is the main point of its manifesto, it adds.
"This is just the crux of the matter. We do not want to pursue any comfortable policy, but a necessary policy," Robejsek has told the paper.
"Our military is unprepared, it may only protect perhaps one region, you can choose any," Robejsek said.
According to him, reduced security caused by migration is the biggest problem faced by the Czech Republic and Europe.
The Realists only have 300 members and given their size, they are fabulously rich, MfD writes.
They are sponsored by Marek Dospiva, a co-owner of the Penta Investments company and one of the richest Czechs, it adds.
Robejsek is the party's face, but the role of its real mastermind is played by its secretary Michal Moroz, MfD writes.
In fact, the Realists have arisen from the organisation called Institute 2080. The name is inspired by Vilfredo Pareto's rule that one-fifth of important things influences the rest, MfD writes.
It was a club in which businesspeople and academics were meeting, including Moroz, the eminence grise of the Interior Ministry in the early 2010s, it adds.
The party's structure is somewhat elitist as evidenced by its senior posts. Moroz is its secretary, while Robejsek is called its "mentor," which is just the cover name for the leader.
"After we get into the Chamber of Deputies, I will be a sort of protector of the Holy Grail or our methodology," Robejsek told the paper.
The Realists are controlled by the "corps of the founders," MfD writes.
The Realists have one thing in common with Andrej Babis's ANO. It is a party of Czech businesspeople and industrialists, it adds.
Along with advocating the flat tax, their manifesto wants to "put an end to advantages to foreign investors," MfD writes.
However, voters have failed to discover the "Holy Grail," the MfD writes mockingly.
In the polls, they are still in the column "the rest," perhaps with the exception of the SANEP polling institute that is giving them a chance of gaining 5.1 percent of the vote, it adds.
