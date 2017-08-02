New Czech cyber security office starts working
Brno, Aug 1 (CTK) - The Czech National Cyber and Information Security Office (NUKIB) with 118 employees officially started working in Brno today, its director Dusan Navratil has told reporters when he presented the institution's work.
The number of the employees of the NUKIB, detached from the National Security Office (NBU), is to rise in the future to some 400.
So far the National Cyber Security Centre (NCKB), which falls under the NBU, was in charge of cyber security. The NCKB along with some other parts of the NBU, including the protection of classified information in ICT systems, cryptographic protection an non-public services within the Galileo satellite system, joined the new NUKIB.
Navratil said the NUKIB should secure support in the case of cyber attacks. Its work will also include prevention and its team will see to it that information infrastructure systems meet the current security criteria.
"The National Security Office was primarily designated for the other activities, such as the protection of classified information. This is why it was apparent that this activity (cyber security) would become independent, which happened this year," Navratil said.
At present, the new office, seated in the NCKB's building in Brno, has 129 positions and 118 people work for it. However, a new facility for up to 400 employees should be built in a part of the original barracks for the office's purposes.
The number of cyber attacks on critical information infrastructure have been rising in the past few years.
The GovCERT government team registers some 100 security incidents a month.
These attacks can threaten the key services of the state, its security and defensiveness as well as private businesses and everyday life of the inhabitants.
hol/dr/kva
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden.
