Třinecké železárny to invest CZK 700m into blockhouse modernization
Třinecké železárny commenced on August 1, 2017 the modernization of its blockhouse. One of the oldest rolling mills was put into operation in 1914 and annually processes up to 600 kilotons of steel. The complete replacement of the rolling mill will require an investment of CZK 700m. Thanks to the new rolling mill, the accuracy of production will increase. The new blockhouse, including the facility, will be operational in November 2017.
Source: www.cianews.cz
What's Up Prague #33 Monday July 31st (Vinohrady)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #33 (31.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
