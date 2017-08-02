Thursday, 3 August 2017

Třinecké železárny to invest CZK 700m into blockhouse modernization

CIA News |
2 August 2017

Třinecké železárny commenced on August 1, 2017 the modernization of its blockhouse. One of the oldest rolling mills was put into operation in 1914 and annually processes up to 600 kilotons of steel. The complete replacement of the rolling mill will require an investment of CZK 700m. Thanks to the new rolling mill, the accuracy of production will increase. The new blockhouse, including the facility, will be operational in November 2017.

Source: www.cianews.cz