Budget of Czech Environment Ministry to be raised next year
Prague, Aug 2 (CTK) - Czech Environment Minister Richard Brabec (ANO) agreed on a rise in the ministerial budget by 210 million crowns for next year with Finance Minister Ivan Pilny (ANO) today, Brabec has told journalists.
Brabec came to the talks with a demand to have the budget raised by 280 million crowns.
He said the talks had resulted in a reasonable compromise.
Due to the cut by 70 million crowns, investment and operational costs of the organisations administered by the ministry, such as the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute and the Czech Environment Inspection, will be reduced.
Brabec said he mainly wanted to spend the additional money on a subsidy programme for landscape care. It includes thousands of small projects such as scythe mowing of rare meadows.
Further money will be used as a compensation for the state-run companies and farmers who may be financially damaged due to nature conservation.
Brabec said the ministry did not mind the annual fall of its budget by roughly four billion crowns to 13.1 billion because it would be able to raise the sum by European money.
($1 = 22.123 crowns)
