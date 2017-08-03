Czechs to send aid related to refugees to Jordan, Serbia
Prague, Aug 2 (CTK) - The Czech Republic plans to send 15 million crowns to Jordan and 27 million crowns to Serbia within a programme in aid of refugees and countries facing the migration pressure, according to documents available to CTK that the government is yet to approve.
Like in 2016, the Czech Republic earmarked 150 million crowns for this programme this year. The government already approved the sending of 68 million crowns to Jordan and Macedonia.
Same as last year, 40 million crowns were given for the reconstruction of the Azraq refugee camp, in which 31,000 people have been living.
Now Jordan is to receive 15 million to build a training centre for topics related to asylum policy.
Serbia is to get 27 million to reinforce its asylum and migration system.
Serbia has been affected by the migration crisis since 2015. The situation calmed down in March 2016 when the Balkan states closed their borders to migrants and refugees. However, smaller groups still try to get to Central and West Europe, especially Germany, via Croatia.
The Czech government launched the programme of aid related to the refugee crisis in 2015. The programme is administered by the Interior Ministry. Middle East countries have received 140 million crowns from it so far and the Balkan states 77.5 million crowns.
($1=22.123 crowns)
