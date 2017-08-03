Group KB records net profit totalling CZK 7.7bn in H1
Group Komerèní banka (KB) showed a growth in its net profit by 15% y/y to CZK 7.7bn in the first half of this year. The profit excluding extraordinary items related with the restructuring of KB headquarters building totalled CZK 6.8bn. The volume of loans extended to clients increased 5.1% to CZK 599.8bn. Deposits grew 11.8% to CZK 771.2bn. Group’s total assets increased 12.6% to CZK 1,039.4bn. Operating income totalled CZK 15.63bn and the capital adequacy reached 16.5%. According to chairman of the board of directors and CEO Albert Le Dirac´h, KB Group has reinforced its partnerships with corporate clients in changing financial market conditions by delivering appropriate hedging solutions. Mr. Dirac´h appreciated also a growth in the client base of the group. KKB Group served 2.4 million clients as of the end of June 2017. Kb itself registered a growth in the number of clients by 0.3% y/y to 1.65 million.
Source: www.cianews.cz
What's Up Prague #33 Monday July 31st (Vinohrady)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #33 (31.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
