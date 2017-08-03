Thursday, 3 August 2017

Ministry of Environment will launch next round of Rainwater, offering CZK 240m

CIA News |
3 August 2017

Environment Minister Richard Brabec (ANO) will launch the second round of the Rainwater grant program on August 7, 2017. Citizens will have the chance to get up to CZK 105,000 for their rainwater management system. From the funds of the State Environmental Fund of the Czech Republic, CZK 240m will be allocated for the second round. The Ministry of the Environment of the Czech Republic provided the information.

Source: www.cianews.cz