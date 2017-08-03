Ministry of Environment will launch next round of Rainwater, offering CZK 240m
Environment Minister Richard Brabec (ANO) will launch the second round of the Rainwater grant program on August 7, 2017. Citizens will have the chance to get up to CZK 105,000 for their rainwater management system. From the funds of the State Environmental Fund of the Czech Republic, CZK 240m will be allocated for the second round. The Ministry of the Environment of the Czech Republic provided the information.
Source: www.cianews.cz
What's Up Prague #33 Monday July 31st (Vinohrady)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #33 (31.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
