Air rescuers from Shanghai to undergo training in Prague
Prague, Aug 3 (CTK) - The Prague rescuers will train future air rescuers from Shanghai, China, Prague councillor Radek Lacko told CTK today.
The first six-member team from Shanghai is supposed to arrive in Prague in October and another four should follow gradually.
The training will place in the education and training centre of the Prague Emergency Service.
Shanghai plans to set up a special group of air rescuers.
The trainings in Prague will be financed by the Home Credit group, co-owned by the richest Czech Petr Kellner, which is expanding in Asia.
"Shanghai was choosing between experience from Rome and Prague and it preferred our service. It is not only on a top professional level, but it is also one of the longest-operating services in the world. It has been helping Praguers for 160 years," Lacko said.
The Prague rescuers will offer the necessary healthcare, financial and organisational know-how to their Chinese colleagues.
Prague signed a partnership agreement with Shanghai in May after the city councillors approved it in late April. The aim of the agreement is to boost cooperation between the Czech capital and the Chinese metropolis in economy, science and the social sphere.
Prague also signed a cooperation agreement with Beijing last year.
The opposition assembly members as well as other politicians criticised this. They mainly raised objections to the clause in which Prague pledged to recognise the One-China Policy.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #33 Monday July 31st (Vinohrady)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #33 (31.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.