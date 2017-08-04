Crestyl becomes sole owner of Central Kladno
Developer Crestyl has acquired a stake of 50% in retail centre Central Kladno from Asental Development. The price of the transaction was not published. Crestyl, who currently owns 100% in the premise, thus intends to consolidate its portfolio. The complex opened in the spring of 2015 offers 26,000 m2 of commercial area. Total investment costs reached CZK 1.5bn.
Source: www.cianews.cz
