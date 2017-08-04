Photo exhibition remembers Czech first lady Olga Havlová
Prague, Aug 3 (CTK) - A photo exhibition that opened in Prague's Atrium gallery tonight focuses on the work that late Czech first lady Olga Havlova did for the Committee of Good Will, a foundation that she founded in 1990 and that has been providing aid to disabled people since then.
Havlova (1933-1996) was the first wife of late president Vaclav Havel (in office 1989-2003), a former dissident playwright.
Milena Cerna, head of the Committee of Good Will - Olga Havel Foundation, who made an opening speech at the exhibition, said Havlova did not want to be called the First Lady but Mrs Olga.
She said the photographs were originally meant for Prague's Lucerna cafe, but they turned into an exhibition that toured more than 60 Czech towns and was also presented in Slovakia and Poland several times.
The exhibition presents 33 photographs of Havlova meeting people with disabilities but also various personalities, such as British Princess Diana, Spanish Princess Cristina and actor Alain Delon.
