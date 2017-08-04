Polish Supreme Court head thanks Czechs for support
Brno, Aug 3 (CTK) - President of the Polish Supreme Court Malgorzata Gersdorf has thanked Czech senior court officials for their critical stance on the controversial judicial reform in Poland, the Czech Supreme Court told journalists today.
Polish President Andrzej Duda vetoed two of the three controversial laws.
Gersdorf said the road to the change of the position had been "enlightened" by the support of international institutions, public and joint position of all legal professions.
"Our joint attitude was right. We were heard by Duda who vetoed the law on the National Council of the Judiciary and the law on the Supreme Court," Gersdorf said.
"We believe that within the law on the Supreme Court, we will be able to arrive at a more suitable solution in calmer conditions, in cooperation of all the parties concerned and based on relevant arguments," she wrote in her letter.
It was sent to the signatories of the Czech attitude, chairman of the Czech Supreme Court Pavel Samal, chairman of the Constitutional Court Pavel Rychetsky, chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court Josef Baxa, Supreme State Attorney Pavel Zeman and Ombudsman Anna Sabatova.
In July, the Czech senior judicial officers described the controversial reform as an attack on the independence of the Polish judiciary.
"After the crippling of the Constitutional Tribunal and subordination of the public media to the current party policy in the past year, an unprecedented attack on the independence of the Polish judiciary is taking place these days," the statement called We Cannot Keep Silent said.
Out of the three criticised bills, Duda only signed the only one, which changes the working of general courts in the country.
According to Brussels, the legislation, too, threatens the independence of the judiciary.
This is why the European Commission has started proceedings against Poland over a violation of the EU legislation. The Polish authorities have stated that the EC has crossed its powers.
