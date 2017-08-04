Friday, 4 August 2017

Revenue generated by T-Mobile ČR in H1 grows to CZK 13.22bn

CIA News |
4 August 2017

T-Mobile Czech Republic showed a growth in its revenue by 3.4% to CZK 13.22bn in the first half of 2017. Revenues generated by mobile services grew 2.5% to CZK 9.27bn. Company’s EBITDA totalled CZK 5.43bn (-1.3%). The number of mobile services users increased 2.4% to 6.15 million. ARPU in the segment of mobile services totalled CZK 253 (+1.2%). According to T-Mobile Czech Republic and Slovak Telekom CEO Milan Vašina, the introduction of the EU romancing in June was one of challenges for the company. The company also commenced the construction of a data centre in May. It will be opened in 2018.

Source: www.cianews.cz