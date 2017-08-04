Ten police among 11 injured in Prague pile-up
Prague, Aug 3 (CTK) - A pile-up of three police cars and two passenger cars caused the injuries of ten police officers and one more person in Prague today, Prague police spokesman Jan Danek has told journalists.
A defect in a police car may have caused the multi-car collision, Danek said.
The police were from a riot unit that is in charge of public order before and during the evening match between Sparta Praha and Crvena Zvezda Beograd.
The traffic accident occurred near the Police Academy compound at 11:00 a.m., Danek said.
"The circumstances of the traffic accident and the fault are being investigated. Traffic police have called in an expert who is working with several versions," he added.
Hundreds of police have been in Prague streets in order to watch the football match. Some 2,000 fans of the Serb team may come to see it.
"In the context, the traffic accident is an unpleasant affair, but it will not affect security measures at all," Danek said.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #33 Monday July 31st (Vinohrady)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #33 (31.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.