ČNB: Inflation will slow down to 2% target at the beginning of 2018
The pace of the growth in consumer prices in the Czech Republic will remain in the upper part of Czech National Bank’s band until the end of the year 2017. It will return to the 2% inflation target at the beginning of the year 2018. This stems from central bank’s presentation for a quarterly meeting with analysts taking place on August 4, 2017. The Czech economy will be driven primarily by a robust growth in the domestic consumption, a continuing growth in the external demand and government investments co-financed from EU. The GDP growth will accelerate significantly above the 3% threshold and it will maintain above the threshold also in 2018 and 2019.
SOurce: www.cianews.cz
What's Up Prague #34 Monday August 7th (Vršovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #34 (07.08.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
