ČS reports growth in net profit to CZK 7.7bn in H1

Czech bank Èeská spoøitelna (ÈS) recorded a non-consolidated IFRS net profit in the amount of CZK 7.7bn in H1 2017. This represents a decrease by 6.9% y/y due to a single income from the sale of shares in Visa Europe in 2016. The profit would increase 8.3% excluding the single item. The gross volume of extended loans increased 8.8% to CZK 619.2bn. Liabilities to clients grew 9.5% to CZK 835.8bn. Consolidated total assets reached CZK 1,247.6bn (+20.3%). The capital adequacy of the group reached 19.2%. According to Tomáš Salomon, the chairman of the board of directors of the company, ÈS extended new mortgages in the volume of CZK 31.7bn in the period.

