Almost 3,000 registered partnerships concluded in ČR
Prague, Aug 6 (CTK) - A total of 2,647 same-sex couples have concluded registered partnership in the Czech Republic since it was enacted 11 years ago, Jan Fiala, from the Equality, Recognition and Diversity Platform (Proud or Flow), told journalists today.
In the first six months of this year, registered partnership was concluded by 137 couples, including 81 of those of men and 56 of women.
Last year, the figure stood at 148, Fiala said.
Registered partnership can be concluded since July 1, 2006. Most of the couples did so immediately after it was enacted.
In the second half of 2006, 235 registered partnership were recorded.
After a fall to 109 couples in the first six months and 143 in the second half of the next year, their number became stable and no major change occurred in subsequent years.
Registered partnership has a much lower divorce divorce rate than regular marriage. Since its enactment, only 14.5 percent of registered partnerships have been divorced, while in the case of regular marriage, the rate is about 50 percent a year.
The law on registered partnership provides for the right to information on the health condition of the registered partners and a chance to inherit property just as married couples. It also counts with the bilateral obligation to pay maintenance.
pv/dr
