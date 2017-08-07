DEK’s acquisition investments exceed CZK 500m in 2017
Group DEK executed acquisitions worth over CZK 500m in 2017. It took over Argos Elektro, Wärme and VPS CZ. Once consolidated, group’s employee base will grow by approximately one fourth to 2,000. According to spokeswoman Andrea Bezdìková, the acquisition of Wärme has not been permitted by the Office for the Protection of Competition yet. Group DEK predicts that its revenues for 2017 will annually grow from CZK 11.6bn to CZK 16bn thanks to the acquisitions and organic growth.
SOurce: www.cianews.cz
