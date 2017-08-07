Marquez wins Czech motorcycling Grand Prix
Brno, Aug 6 (CTK) - These are the results of the motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic held today:
1. Mir (Spain/Honda) 44:41,314, 2. Fenati (Italy/Honda) -0,350, 3. Canet (Spain/Honda) -3,078, 4. Bendsneyder (Netherlands/KTM) -4,598, 5. Guevara (Spain/KTM) -4,882, 6. McPhee (Britain/Honda) -8,343
World Championship standings (after 10 out of 18 races): 1. Mir 190, 2. Fenati 148, 3. Canet 126, 4. McPhee 93, 5. Martin (Spain/Honda) 89, 6. Ramirez (Spain/KTM) 88
Moto2: 1. Luthi (Switzerland/Kalex) 13:39,036, 2. A. Marquez (Spain/Kalex) -4,991, 3. Oliveira (Portugal/KTM) -6,983, 4. Marini (Italy/Kalex) -9,190, 5. Vierge (Spain/Tech3) -11,064, 6. Corsi (Italy/Speed) -15,779.
World Championship standings (after 10 out of 18 races): 1. Morbidelli (Italy/Kalex) 182, 2. Luthi 165, 3. A. Marquez 133, 3. Oliveira 133, 5. Bagnaia 87, 6. Pasini (both Italy/Kalex) 73.
MotoGP: 1. M. Marquez 44:15,974, 2. Pedrosa (both Spain/Honda) -12,438, 3. M. Vinales (Spain/Yamaha) -18,135, 4. Rossi (Italy/Yamaha) -20,466, 5. Crutchlow (BrItaly/Honda) -20,892, 6. Dovizioso (Italy/Ducati) -23,259.
World Championship standings (after 10 out of 18 races): 1. M. Marquez 154, 2. M. Vinales 140, 3. Dovizioso 133, 4. Rossi 132, 5. Pedrosa 123, 6. Zarco (France/Yamaha) 88
