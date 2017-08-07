MfD: Czech woman cheats Norwegian man out of record sum
Prague, Aug 4 (CTK) - A Czech woman, 27, wheedled out 53 million crowns from a Norwegian man, 60, online after they met on a webpage providing sexual services, daily Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD) writes today.
The Norwegian man was paying even hundreds of thousands crowns a month for the cybersex, MfD writes.
If found guilty, the woman will be one of the biggest cheats in the Czech Republic's history, it adds.
The woman is a pathological gambler and she seems to have lost all the money in a gambling house, MfD writes.
After having met at the sexual services webpage she could see how generous her client is and she asked him for help, the indictment says.
However, it was not enough for the woman who swindled out 53 million crowns from the man whom she only knew virtually, MfD writes.
"She wheedled the money out of him, promising to return it within a few days," state attorney Ivan Hrazdira said.
The woman pleads innocent, arguing that she has never stolen anything, MfD writes.
She was inventing various pretexts in order to get the money out of the old man, the indictment said.
"She claimed to him that she needed money for a knee surgery or for the food for her dog," Hrazdira said.
The couple communicated every day. They even agreed to communicate directly because a great deal of money must be paid for the erotic portal.
The Norwegian man was questioned by a video conferencing. He himself ran into deep trouble. In fact, he stole the money he sent to the woman in the Czech Republic from his employer.
Now he is serving a sentence for the crime and must return the money, MfD writes.
"I am unsuspecting and shy," he told the court.
However, it also turned out at his trial that he was sending the money not only to the Czech woman, but also to another two east European women he knew from erotic webpages, MfD writes.
($1 = 21.890 crowns)
pv/t/hol
