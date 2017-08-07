Two men accused of burning down Czech church taken into custody
Frydek-Mistek, North Moravia, Aug 5 (CTK) - A court has taken into custody two youths who are accused of having deliberately setting a fire which destroyed the rare wooden church from 16th century in Trinec-Guty on Wednesday, state attorney Pavel Sara told journalists today.
Sara said the two detained man and another one planned further crime involving sacral heritage.
The court has decided to take into custody one underage man and a man aged 18.
Sara said he had decided to propose the arrest because due to the threat of a high penalty (up to 15 years in prison), the defendants might avoid the prosecution. In addition, the defendants might continue with their criminal activity.
They have a clean record, Sara said.
"However, they planned something more," he added.
One of the perpetrators earmarked at least one more sacral heritage site for a crime.
The motive of the crime is still unclear, Sara said.
"One of them provided a testimony, another one not. Both of them expressed regret," he added.
"I have not come across such a case. Setting a fire in such a historical heritage site really cannot be compared to anything," Sara said.
The third defendant is a "sort of minor perpetrator and he was a helper who helped uncover the crime," he added.
According to preliminary estimates, the damage may have reached tens of million crowns.
A wooden church from the 16th century, an outstanding heritage site, was virtually destroyed by a fire in the Guty neighbourhood in Trinec on Wedneseday.
The Roman Catholic church was a valuable heritage site with interiors and paintings from the first half of the 16th century.
Between 2012 and 2014, it was reconstructed for 4.3 million crowns.
Judging by the year cut in the portal, the church may have been founded in 1563, but it may be even older.
Immediately after the fire was extinguished, its renewal started being contemplated. Most of the costs are to be covered by insurance, the rest is to be provided by the Culture Ministry, the town hall, a public collection and the local parish.
($1 = 21.961 crowns)
