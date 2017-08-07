U.S. embassy to take part in Prague Pride festival again
Prague, Aug 4 (CTK) - The U.S. Embassy in Prague will support the Prague Pride festival of sexual minorities (LGBT) by screening films and taking part in the parade, in which the festival culminates, it said in a press release issued today.
The embassy said it would like to show its solidarity with human rights advocates and civic groups that want more respect, freedom and dignity for the LGBT minority in the Czech Republic.
U.S. charge d'affaires Kelly Adams-Smith is to speak at the opening of the festival on Monday.
The U.S. Embassy will participate in the festival for the seventh time. This year, films concerning lesbian, gay, bisexuals and transgender issues will be shown in the American Centre in the city and a discussion will be held.
On August 12, the embassy staff will join the gay parade, which is the most visible part of the festival.
Last year, the parade was dedicated to the memory of a shooting attack that claimed 49 lives in a gay club in Orlando, Florida. Then U.S. ambassador in Prague Andrew Schapiro and his wife Tamara Newberger took part in the parade as well.
The U.S. embassy has also been providing small subsidies to festival projects since 2011. Discussions and seminars take place in the embassy's premises.
