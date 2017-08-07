Working prisoners to get large pay rise
Prague, Aug 5 (CTK) - The Czech Justice Ministry wants to rise the salaries of working prisoners by several thousand crowns, but they will have to save a much higher proportion of the sum for the time after their release from prison, Czech Radio (CR) said today.
The prisoners with secondary education are to have their salaries raised by 2,000 crowns from the current 9,000 crowns a month, CR said, citing a prepared ministerial decree that is to take effect next April.
Previously, the salaries were increased in 2000.
The remuneration depends on the type of the work and attained education.
A prisoner with elementary education now receives 4500 crowns, the one with vocational training 6750 crowns and those with secondary education 9000 crowns.
"The prisoners without professional skills will receive 1000 crowns more, those with the vocational training 1500 more and those with secondary education 2000 more," Jakub Riman, from the Justice Ministry press department, said.
In addition, the fourth category of remuneration for the prisoners with higher education will be created.
Under the planned decree, the prisoners are to receive 13,500 crowns.
The remuneration is to be increased to all working prisoners, irrespective of whether they work for the government or private companies.
On the other hand, the proportion of the money the prisoners must save will rise from the current 2 percent to 11 percent.
For the time after their release from prison, they will be newly able to save maximally up to 35,000 crowns, while now it is only 2000 crowns.
A part of the salary is used to cover the costs of the execution of the prison term and maintenance.
At the close of 2016, over one half of the 15,000 prisoners who are able to work really did so.
Due to the current shortage of labour, private companies are interested in prisoners' work.
($1 = 21.961 crowns)
pv/dr
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #34 Monday August 7th (Vršovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #34 (07.08.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.