Kofola Group posted sales of CZK 3.37bn in 1H
In 1H2017, Kofola Czech Republic reported revenues of CZK 3.37bn, a year-on-year decline of 3.8%. Net profit amounted to CZK 50m compared to CZK 155.8m in 1H2016. EBITDA decreased by 32.1% to CZK 348.9m. In the domestic Czech and Slovak market, the group increased sales by 3.2%. In the Czech Republic, the growth was 2.1% to CZK 1.38bn. The biggest share of this growth belongs to Rajec and Rauch. The fastest growing segment is restaurants and impulse formats, where the company grew by more than 8%. UGO’s sales grew by 30.5%.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #34 Monday August 7th (Vršovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #34 (07.08.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.