Tuesday, 8 August 2017

Kofola Group posted sales of CZK 3.37bn in 1H

CIA News |
8 August 2017

In 1H2017, Kofola Czech Republic reported revenues of CZK 3.37bn, a year-on-year decline of 3.8%. Net profit amounted to CZK 50m compared to CZK 155.8m in 1H2016. EBITDA decreased by 32.1% to CZK 348.9m. In the domestic Czech and Slovak market, the group increased sales by 3.2%. In the Czech Republic, the growth was 2.1% to CZK 1.38bn. The biggest share of this growth belongs to Rajec and Rauch. The fastest growing segment is restaurants and impulse formats, where the company grew by more than 8%. UGO’s sales grew by 30.5%.

Source: www.cianews.cz