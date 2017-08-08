Lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transexuals open festival in Prague
Praguze, Aug 7 (CTK) - Exhibitions and other events open today the 7th Prague Pride festival, which is a celebration of the pride of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transsexuals (LGBT) and which will last until Sunday, August 13.
It will offer over 100 cultural, social, discussion as well as sport events that will culminate in a traditional march trough Prague's centre on Saturday.
This year, the organisers want to alert to the difference between toleration and respect. They will point to people's prejudices and the fates of gays and lesbians in various countries, including in the Czech Republic, and their human rights.
The festival will be officially launched tonight with a concert on Prague's Strelecky Island in the Vltava River in Prague centre, on which a festival village will be opened throughout the week.
The week-long programme will offer screenings, conferences, discussions, exhibitions, commented tours of the city, entertainment for children, divine services as well as dancing events and parties.
The festival programme is available at www.praguepride.cz. Most events are free.
The Prague Pride festival was held in August 2011 for the first time, drawing conservatives' stormy protests. Some opponents prepare to protests along the march route this year, too.
