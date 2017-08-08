Tuesday, 8 August 2017

MRD: Banks gave mortgages to citizens in 1H for CZK 113.10bn

8 August 2017

Nine selected banks in the Czech Republic in 1H2017 provided citizens with 55,712 mortgage loans for CZK 113.10bn. In 1H2016 it was 53,685 credits for CZK 102bn. The bank provided business entities with 1,149 mortgage loans in the amount of CZK 15.53bn compared to 1,007 mortgages for CZK 28.61bn in 1H2016. This results from data from the Ministry of Regional Development of the Czech Republic (MRD).

