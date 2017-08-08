Summary: Savings banks register an increase of the target sum
Českomoravská stavební spořitelna made 67,416 contracts on construction savings in 1H 2017. The average target sum has increased by 6 % year on year to CZK 425,000. Modrá pyramida stavební spořitelna registers 43,185 new contracts with a total target sum reaching CZK 15.4bn, in 1H 2016 it was 47,770 contracts and CZK 13.6bn. The average volume of a contract has increased by 25 % to CZK 356,000. Stavební spořitelna České spořitelny made 32,570 contracts including increase of the target sum (+12.6 %). The average target sum reached CZK 310,000 (+20.6 %). Raiffeisen stavební spořitelna has 28,165 new contracts, the average target sum has increased to CZK 440,000 from CZK 336,000 in 1H 2016. Wüstenrot – stavební spořitelna registers more than 19,000 contracts with a total target sum of more than CZK 6.1bn (+7 %). The average target sum reaches approximately CZK 320,000. This is according to an opinion poll by ČIANEWS.
Source: www.cianews.cz
