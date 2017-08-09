Wednesday, 9 August 2017

ÚPČR: Unemployment grows to 4.1% in July

The Labour Office of the Czech Republic (ÚPÈR) registered 303,074 applicants for jobs as of July 31, 2017. This was 5,635 applicants more than in June 2017 and 89,593 applicants less than one year earlier. Achievable applicants accounted for 281,236 applicants in July 2017. The share of unemployed people increased to 4.1% (June 2017: 4.0%; July 2016: 5.4%). The number of free job positions increased compared with June 2017 and July 2016. Employers were offering 188,000 free job positions in July 2017. According data provided by Eurostat for June 2017, the Czech Republic showed the lowest unemployment rate in the European Union

Source: www.cianews.cz