Imper: Over 1.872 million firms founded in Czech Republic, 573,000 in Slovakia

9 August 2017

Over 1.872 million economic entities have been founded in the Czech Republic since 1993. Some 64% of them were formed by individuals, 21% by limited liability companies, and 1% by joint-stock companies. A total of 573,000 entities were founded in Slovakia in the period – some 58% of individuals, 30% limited liability companies, 1% of joint-stock companies, and 11% of other kinds of business. This stems from data published by Imper CZ. Both Czech and Slovak entrepreneurs focus the most in wholesale and retail (23% each). This segment is followed by professional, scientific and technology activities.

