Imper: Over 1.872 million firms founded in Czech Republic, 573,000 in Slovakia
Over 1.872 million economic entities have been founded in the Czech Republic since 1993. Some 64% of them were formed by individuals, 21% by limited liability companies, and 1% by joint-stock companies. A total of 573,000 entities were founded in Slovakia in the period – some 58% of individuals, 30% limited liability companies, 1% of joint-stock companies, and 11% of other kinds of business. This stems from data published by Imper CZ. Both Czech and Slovak entrepreneurs focus the most in wholesale and retail (23% each). This segment is followed by professional, scientific and technology activities.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #34 Monday August 7th (Vršovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #34 (07.08.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.