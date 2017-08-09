Prague may apply "smart" ideas from London
Prague, Aug 8 (CTK) - Prague could apply British smart technologies to secure a modern infrastructure, British Minister of State for International Trade Greg Hands said in an interview with CTK today.
He said Prague could find inspiration in a pavement generating power from walking which is already there in London, or street lamps from which electric cars can be recharged.
Hands said London and Prague have similar characteristics. They do not have any broad boulevards like Berlin or Moscow, both cities are more closed.
Turning to the charging points for electric vehicles, Hands said their greater availability facilitates the use of these cars in the city, which in turn leads to an improvement in the quality of the air.
The Pavegen, or a pavement that is capable of capturing and converting the energy of every footstep to electric power and supplying lamps with it, is a British invention.
Hands also discussed the strategy for "smart" Prague with Mayor Adriana Krnacova.
She recently presented a Smart Prague blueprint that includes the city's priorities in six fields from the point of view of technologies until 2030.
Prague wants to use foreign experience to secure a more effective administration of the city and to make the inhabitants's life easier.
The strategy focuses on mobility, smart buildings and energies, tourism, wastes procession, an improvement in the inhabitants' life and the data sphere.
