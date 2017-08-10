Friday, 11 August 2017

ČSÚ: Annual inflation accelerates to 2.5% in July

CIA News |
10 August 2017

Consumer prices in the Czech Republic rose 0.5% m/m in July 2017. This development was primarily due to the growth of prices in recreation and culture (0.3%) and further in food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.2%) and in alcoholic beverages and tobacco (0.1%). Prices of goods in total and prices of services rose (0.2% and 0.9%, respectively). The annual growth of consumer prices accelerated to 2.5% from 2.3% in June. Growths in prices were recorded primarily for catering and accommodation (+6.0%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (+5.8%) and prices of passenger cars in the segment of transport (+3.8%). Prices of goods in total went up by 2.1% and prices of services by 3.1%. Inflation rate, i.e. the increase in the average consumer price index in the twelve months to July 2017 compared with the average CPI in the previous twelve months, amounted to 1.8% in July. This stems from data published by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).

Source: www.cianews.cz